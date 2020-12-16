For weeks, trade winds have swirled around James Harden, and things got even louder when the Houston Rockets star didn’t arrive to training camp alongside his teammates. Harden did eventually show up, however, and he made his preseason debut on Tuesday evening in a home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Predictably, Harden showed plenty of flashes in his limited deployment, getting buckets as he often does.

Before tip-off, though, Twitter got a hold of a photo that didn’t paint Harden in the most flattering light and, at first, there was confusion and bewilderment.

I can’t stop looking at Harden pic.twitter.com/O6Epeiu1Ro — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) December 16, 2020

Then, the jokes began flying in earnest.

James Harden showing up built like a high school lunch lady still ready to drop 30+ on ya head is gonna be fun to watch pic.twitter.com/5yD86XZHDX — Joe Ali (@mrkangaroopkts) December 16, 2020

Harden built like a corrupt pastor who gives back to the community, but you know he’s sneaky even though he beat the money laundering charges. — Marfield (@Mariannoo) December 16, 2020

Harden looks like Kimbo Extra Slice — Spotty PIPM (@AndyGlockner) December 16, 2020

JAMES HARDEN BUBBA WHEN YOU SAY YOU BRINGING SOMETHING NEW TO YOUR GAME THIS YEAR I DIDNT KNOW YOU MEAN YOU ARE BRINGING THE CHARLES BARKLEY EATING CHEESEBURGER GAME TO YOUR GAME THIS YEAR. pic.twitter.com/CWVQuoRWpd — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 16, 2020

Harden was visually compared to Rick Ross and others, including former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

James Harden starting to look like Kendrick Perkins #Rockets pic.twitter.com/15KXclCLtz — StateLine Sports (@statelinesportz) December 16, 2020

James Harden treating his body like christian bale trying to win an Oscar pic.twitter.com/W96Egwrulp — Joey Devine (@JoeyDevine) December 16, 2020

James Harden going full Maradona pic.twitter.com/cwzqJl0nci — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 16, 2020

While the jokes were inevitable and unceasing, it is also wise to point out that, a) Harden looked totally fine when he took the court and, b) the pandemic has been at least a little bit tough for everyone.

Let he who has not let his hair and beard grow out and perhaps spent a bit too much time grabbing handfuls of shredded cheese out of the bag in the crisper drawer while everyone else in the house is asleep cast the first stone at James Harden. It will not be me; it cannot. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) December 16, 2020

I think that’s just a bad angle but James Harden has a fat dude’s soul, you know it and I know it — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 16, 2020

Harden also looked more than okay physically on Monday when video circulated during a workout.

All things considered, Harden has been an example of impressive durability in recent years, churning out production and always showing up for work. While his reported desire to find a trade is a factor that will contribute to many takes about Harden as 2021 nears, it would be wise to keep in mind just how productive and consistent he is on a game-to-game basis.

The Rockets may move on from Harden, as reportedly requested, in the coming days and, if they do, things will be quite different in Houston. Still, it would be (way) too aggressive to assume that Harden is going to enter the 2020-21 campaign in shape as poor as one photo suggested, but it only takes one snapshot to get observed riled up in the preseason.