The Pistons Will Interview Jason Kidd For Their Head Coaching Vacancy

06.02.18 1 hour ago

The Detroit Pistons are in a bit of an offseason upheaval as they try to move on from Stan Van Gundy as coach as team president. The search for both continues, and on Friday the team let general manager Jeff Bower go as well.

Filling out the front office hasn’t been easy, and there’s also a head coaching job to fill with Van Gundy out of the picture. Former Raptors coach and current Coach of the Year Dwane Casey has gotten a look from the franchise. And even Michigan head coach John Beilein has gotten an interview with the Pistons, who are exploring a lot of different avenues with the vacancy.

The latest word is that former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd will get a look as well. Multiple outlets reported on Saturday that the Nets legend might get another shot on the bench in another midwestern city.

