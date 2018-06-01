Michigan Coach John Beilein Reportedly Interviewed With The Detroit Pistons

Associate Editor
06.01.18

Getty Image

The Detroit Pistons’ head coaching search is suddenly shaping up to be one of the most interesting in the NBA. They’ve brought in former Raptors coach Dwane Casey for an interview, sure, but they’ve also sat down with TNT analyst Kenny Smith and Heat assistant Juwan Howard, neither of whom have any head coaching experience.

The latest name to pop up has plenty of head coaching experience, just none of it in the NBA. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pistons brought in longtime University of Michigan coach John Beilein for their coaching vacancy.

The meeting was confirmed by Vincent Ellis of The Freep, and Brendan F. Quinn of The Athletic provided an interesting detail about those close to Beilein.

Around The Web

TAGSCollege BasketballDETROIT PISTONSJohn BeileinMICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 6 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP