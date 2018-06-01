Getty Image

The Detroit Pistons’ head coaching search is suddenly shaping up to be one of the most interesting in the NBA. They’ve brought in former Raptors coach Dwane Casey for an interview, sure, but they’ve also sat down with TNT analyst Kenny Smith and Heat assistant Juwan Howard, neither of whom have any head coaching experience.

The latest name to pop up has plenty of head coaching experience, just none of it in the NBA. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pistons brought in longtime University of Michigan coach John Beilein for their coaching vacancy.

The University of Michigan's John Beilein interviewed for the Detroit Pistons coaching job on Thursday, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2018

The meeting was confirmed by Vincent Ellis of The Freep, and Brendan F. Quinn of The Athletic provided an interesting detail about those close to Beilein.