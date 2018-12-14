Getty Image

Jason Kidd is a point guard for the true basketball connoisseur. His name doesn’t often come up in the discussion of the greatest of all time at his position nearly enough, but in his prime, there were few players in NBA history who could match his play-making abilities, his court vision, and his all-out tenacity on both ends of the floor.

If you ask any of his contemporaries, Kidd was the guy everyone wanted to play with, a player’s player who made the game easier for everyone around him and brought an off-the-charts entertainment factor that would’ve broken the internet in the age of YouTube and social media.

He led the New Jersey Nets to back-to-back Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003 and came full circle when he returned to Dallas at the end of his career to help stage one of the biggest Finals upsets ever, as the Mavs beat the Big 3-era Heat to win the title in 2011.

As a head coach in the NBA, Kidd spent time on the bench for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, the Hall of Fame inductee has partnered with the makers of the meditation app, Calm, to offer a Masterclass designed to help listeners with mental preparedness to tackle the rigors of everyday life.

We caught up with Kidd this week to talk about mental health in pro sports, the secret to longevity in the NBA, whether triple doubles are actually undervalued now, his favorite Dirk Nowitzki memories, and much more.