Jason Williams Agrees To Deal With The Grizzlies

Apparently that whole “Don’t Sign Me!” act Jason Williams was putting on with Memphis went away after he realized no one else wanted to sign him. According to Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, White Chocolate has agreed in principle to sign with the Grizzlies and will join the team by Monday.
Williams informed Griz management of his decision Wednesday night while the team played on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Memphis wanted to claim Williams off waivers before he became an unrestricted free agent last weekend. Williams asked the Grizzlies to pass apparently because of his doubts about playing at all.
Williams is now said to want to play beyond this season.
What do you think? Is this a good pickup? Would you want J-Will on your team?
White Chocolate – GreenBacks
Dude needs money I’m sure. Most players mis-manage their astronomical incomes. I don’t think he’ll help the Grizzlies that much at all, but he will get paid, and that’s pretty important when he honestly looks like the Fry Guy at any fast food restaurant
Im ok with this signing, vet leadership (he has a ring), opportunity to get sum minutes, Grizz is making a strong push for the playoffs, gets to come back to a familiar organization, should make for a crazy second half of the season. I can’t wait to watch sum Jwill running and gunning with the Grizz, great excuse for me to wear both of my #2 Memphis jerseys this week!
One more try at the elbow pass please!
why miami heat didnt sign him?
I wouldn’t mind jwill on the hawks but apparently they don’t want to ever become better than a second round team. Hate to say it but bibby is old and teague is becoming more of a disappointment.
How funny. Yep, he realized no other better team was interested, so he sucked it up and signed with the Griz after all.
the photo on top is hilarious, like he just gave an exasperated sigh ” the Grizz it is”.