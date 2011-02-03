Jason Williams Agrees To Deal With The Grizzlies

Apparently that whole “Don’t Sign Me!” act Jason Williams was putting on with Memphis went away after he realized no one else wanted to sign him. According to Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, White Chocolate has agreed in principle to sign with the Grizzlies and will join the team by Monday.

Williams informed Griz management of his decision Wednesday night while the team played on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis wanted to claim Williams off waivers before he became an unrestricted free agent last weekend. Williams asked the Grizzlies to pass apparently because of his doubts about playing at all. Williams is now said to want to play beyond this season.

What do you think? Is this a good pickup? Would you want J-Will on your team?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.