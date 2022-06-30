The Dallas Mavericks had an excellent season during the first year of Jason Kidd’s tenure at the helm, making a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals behind the magic that Luka Doncic can provide. Despite the fact that the team lost Jalen Brunson in free agency, it was expected they’d go into this summer looking to upgrade around Doncic with the hopes of getting over that hump and returning to the NBA Finals.

Time will tell if they can find someone who can replace Brunson, but according to multiple media reports, Dallas has made it a point to bolster its center rotation by bringing back an old friend. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that JaVale McGee, who previously suited up for the team during the 2015-16 campaign, is returning to Dallas.

Free agent center JaVale McGee has reached an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/MwfnD0vPK0 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

McGee, who suited up for a Phoenix Suns team that the Mavs beat in the playoffs last season, will get the full taxpayer midlevel to join a frontcourt that includes Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, and the recently-acquired Christian Wood, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent JaVale McGee has agreed to a three-year, $20.1 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, with player option for third season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

McGee, one of the most well-traveled centers in the NBA, averaged 9.2 points and 6.7 rebounds on 62.9 percent shooting (69.9 from the line) in 74 games for the Suns last season.