ESPN’s coverage of the NBA Finals will look a little different between now and the end of the series. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Jay Williams, who is part of the NBA Countdown crew, revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he’s quarantining in a hotel room for the foreseeable future while the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns play for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

I am covid positive & will not be calling the @nba finals. I am ok & was fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/BrJIDzCq0E — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) July 16, 2021

“The last couple of days for me have been challenging,” Williams said. “But I wanted to be the first to tell you guys that you will not see me at Game 5, Game 6, or a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals, because I have tested positive for COVID. I have received both my shots, I am fully vaccinated, but this is our new normal, this is the difficulty of navigating a different type of terrain here, like we all are.”

Williams mentioned that his daughter, who is 2.5, is immunosuppressed, and that as a result, he and his loved ones have been “overly-diligent, hyper-sensitive to COVID.” But regardless, he caught the novel coronavirus, which he hopes people take as a warning.

“This serves as a great reminder to me, my family, and hopefully all of you that we have to continue to be as diligent as possible,” Williams said.

There is no word on whether or not the Countdown crew will look to replace Williams for the remaining two or three games, or if they’ll roll with the three-person team of Jalen Rose, Maria Taylor, and Adrian Wojnarowski.