Jay-Z x Samsung “Magna Carta Holy Grail” Commercial

In case you missed it as Game 5 went to the half, here is the Jay-Z commercial that mesmerized the world. The video shows Jay in the studio with luminaries like Pharrell, Swizz Beatz and Rick Rubin working on his new album and announcing its release date.(July 4th)

It also kicks off a brilliant marketing campaign with Samsung for their new Galaxy device – Samsung purchases 1 million copies of the album and will distribute for free to Samsung mobile owners before album officially releases. Check it out here:

