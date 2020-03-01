Two of the hottest teams in the NBA squared off on Saturday night in Boston, as the Celtics played host to the Houston Rockets on ABC. It was a hotly-contested affair between a pair of squads with championship aspirations, and as is sometimes the case when that happens, the game needed an extra frame to come to its conclusion.

After a pair of Russell Westbrook free throws put the Rockets ahead by three in the game’s waning moments, Houston opted to foul Jayson Tatum with 5.1 seconds left on the clock. Boston had to figure out how to handle the free throws, something that became a little more complicated missed the front end of his trip to the line. In response, Tatum missed the second shot from the stripe on purpose with the hopes of causing some controlled chaos.

James Harden looked like he was going to haul in the board, but he wasn’t able to quite corral it amid all the bodies flying around in the paint. The ball went flying in the air, right into the outstretched arms of Jaylen Brown. Somehow, Brown was able to catch the ball and get a clean look from the top of the three-point line, and because we are writing a post about this, you can guess how that went.

JAYLEN SENDS IT TO OT!!! pic.twitter.com/E5SMOss32I — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 1, 2020

Celtics legend Paul Pierce was under the rim, and like everyone in attendance, he couldn’t quite believe what happened.

.@paulpierce34 COULD NOT BELIEVE that Jaylen Brown shot 😅 pic.twitter.com/L6sxvJYcC6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2020

Brown had 22 points in regulation, and the Celtics needed every single one of them. Having said that, the three he scored at the very end were a little more dramatic than the rest.