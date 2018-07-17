Getty Image

LeBron James kicked things off with a near-perfect rating in NBA 2K19 on Monday and that grand reveal sparked the slow trickle of player ratings across the league. On Tuesday, the second such number came to light and it centered on Boston Celtics forward and soon-to-be NBA sophomore Jayson Tatum.

In short, the 20-year-old from Duke was treated quite favorably, coming away with a preseason rating of 87.

For the sake of comparison, players like Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap, Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley and Bradley Beal began the 2017-18 NBA season with an identical rating, so this is a great deal of respect for Tatum. In the postseason, the former No. 3 pick appeared to make something of a leap, averaging 18.5 points per game on the whole and an impressive 23.6 points per game in a memorable series victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.