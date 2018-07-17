Jayson Tatum Received The Second Official ‘NBA 2K19’ Rating And It’s Crazy High

#NBA 2k #Boston Celtics
07.17.18 27 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James kicked things off with a near-perfect rating in NBA 2K19 on Monday and that grand reveal sparked the slow trickle of player ratings across the league. On Tuesday, the second such number came to light and it centered on Boston Celtics forward and soon-to-be NBA sophomore Jayson Tatum.

In short, the 20-year-old from Duke was treated quite favorably, coming away with a preseason rating of 87.

For the sake of comparison, players like Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap, Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley and Bradley Beal began the 2017-18 NBA season with an identical rating, so this is a great deal of respect for Tatum. In the postseason, the former No. 3 pick appeared to make something of a leap, averaging 18.5 points per game on the whole and an impressive 23.6 points per game in a memorable series victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSJayson TatumNBA 2KNBA 2K19

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP