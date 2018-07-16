LeBron James’ Rating Is Out For ‘NBA 2K19,’ And He Just Missed Perfection

#NBA 2k #LA Lakers #LeBron James
07.16.18 2 Comments

It’s been a big summer for one LeBron James. Of course, the biggest news item surrounding the King is his move from Cleveland to Los Angeles, as it was announced earlier this month that he will join the Lakers on a four-year contract. James is also a noted fan of the NBA 2K series, so he was undoubtedly stoked to make it onto the cover of the 20th anniversary edition of 2K Sports’ latest release, NBA 2K19.

The game isn’t slated to drop until early September, but on Monday, we learned what James’ rating will be in the upcoming game. The official NBA 2K Twitter account posted a picture of virtual James in a Lakers uniform and included that he’ll just miss out on the exceedingly rare 99 overall rating.

It’s a familiar rating for James, as he’s used to having a 97 or better in the NBA 2K universe. He’s failed to reach that mark four times during his NBA career, with two of those being his rookie and sophomore campaigns in the Association. Additionally, he fluctuated between a 97 and a 98 during last year’s version of a game. As for getting a 99 overall rating, that’s only happened one time: It was back in NBA 2K14, which also happened to be the last time James was one of the game’s cover athletes.

