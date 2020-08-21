Three Takeaways From Utah’s Game 3 Beatdown Of The Nuggets

The Utah Jazz took a 2-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets on Friday afternoon. Utah picked up this win in emphatic fashion, putting forth a convincing performance en route to a 124-87 win.

The Jazz were dominant on both ends of the floor all night. Their defense swarmed the Nuggets, while their offense looked nearly unstoppable. In fact, the first of our three takeaways from Game 3 sums things up pretty succinctly…

This Is The Jazz Team That Can Compete For A Conference Title

There was no super overwhelming favorite to win the title entering this year. In the West, the two Los Angeles teams were, of course, the favorites, while the Rockets and Warriors (whoops!) both had pretty reasonable odds. And then there were the Jazz, viewed as squad with the potential to make some noise and, if a few things went their way, make a run.

Utah has been up and down this season, but at their best, they’ve looked like a squad that can go blow-for-blow with anyone. They fought admirably but lost Game 1 against the Nuggets, picked up an impressive win in Game 2, and in Friday’s Game 3, the Jazz made a statement, picking up a convincing 124-87 win in which they looked like the better team from the opening tip to the final buzzer. Denver never quite threatened them, and even though the Nuggets are banged up, back-to-back convincing wins by Utah was a bit of a surprise.

When they’re humming like this — particularly to the extent they were in the first quarter, when Denver scored 14 points, had seven turnovers, and just looked discombobulated — the Jazz are a nightmare, even without Bojan Bogdanovic, who is out for the duration of the playoffs.

Mike Conley: Good!

Conley had to leave the Bubble as his wife gave birth to a son, and while he came back right after, he had to quarantine and only found out on Friday that he’d been cleared to play. He was playing some outstanding basketball before departing the Bubble, but it was a unique situation, and when Conley missed time earlier this year due to injury, the Jazz were fantastic, going 15-4 without him in December and January.