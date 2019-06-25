Getty Image

When Jeanie Buss first took over as the primary owner of the Lakers, she was among the most accessible owners in the NBA. She regularly addressed the media, either as a group or in one-on-one interviews, to discuss the state of the Lakers and what they were doing.

However, in the months since Magic Johnson’s abrupt resignation as president of the team, Buss has not spoken publicly. She didn’t come to the arena for the final home game after he made his sudden announcement and, with the Lakers not having any playoff games, there haven’t been any real opportunities for her to talk.

That changed on Monday ahead of the NBA Awards in Los Angeles when Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times got Buss to talk briefly on the record about the tumultuous offseason that’s been in L.A., in which she made sure to note that Rob Pelinka has the full confidence of ownership in running the basketball operations department — which also served as the official confirmation that a hire to fill the president role created for Magic will not happen.