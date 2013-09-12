Jennette McCurdy Writes About Online Romance With Andre Drummond In The WSJ

After a series of youthful entreaties designed to win the heart of his “WCW” (Woman Crush Wednesday), Andre Drummond finally met the girl of his dreams, and now the relationship is real enough that Jennette McCurdy detailed their relationship’s online origins in the Wall Street Journal.

Drummond wooed McCurdy with first tweets, IG pics, and finally teddy bears. McCurdy and Dre finally met last month and went to Disneyland together, but their online courtship seems to have solidified into the real deal today when McCurdy penned an article about online relationships for the Wall Street Journal:

A month and a half ago, I logged onto Twitter and saw my timeline clogged with people asking me to follow some account called “@DRE_DRUMMOND_.” Five tweets are easy to ignore; hundreds are not. Impressed by the amount of energy centered on this account, I of course had to click on it. I first read the bio attached: Official Twitter of Andre Drummond. Former UCONN HUSKY F, Now a Detroit Piston. Live by GOD, #T.A.G.O.D. Curious and admittedly ignorant in the sports arena, I took to Google for some research. I read the guy’s Wikipedia page… confronted by statistics and a bunch of basketball jargon, I gathered that he was gifted at basketball… and super, super tall. Not yet satisfied with my knowledge of this guy’s deal, I backtracked on his Twitter page a few months and checked out his Instagram… he appeared personable, youthful, and fun. And judging by the amount of me-related posts he had shared, it seemed he had been expressing his crush on me for quite some time. I found it sweet, gutsy, and flattering. It’s hard not to be impressed by a boy who will express his feelings for you in front of hundreds of thousands of people. I followed him back on Twitter and sent him a public message. We had a brief banter and then he sent me a private message with his phone number. Inevitably, I utilized it.

Despite her iCarly fame, McCurdy proves in the piece she isn’t your average Nickelodeon star inured by early stardom. She writes eloquently about the myths and realities behind the online profiles we all share with the world these days. But once her Detroit Pistons beau finally swung by IRL, she was even more smitten, despite the pigeonhole cover the Internet provides to eliminate the foibles we don’t like about ourselves.

What if two screens cannot properly replicate two humans after all? Turns out, they can’t. Overall, the Andre Drummond I got to know in person is the same person he projects online, but it’s important to remember that the image displayed through a screen is in fact just that â€“ a display. A person doesn’t converse in 140 characters, they don’t react in filters, and a well-played moment doesn’t loop itself every 6 seconds. We don’t live our life in glossy little quips, blips, and fragments, regardless of the fact that that’s what we’re encouraged to do in this day and age.

The piece is excellent, so read the whole thing, and remember that these are young 20-somethings from disparate environs that found each other on the Internet. It had the makings of a disaster â€” and McCurdy acknowledges that fear in the WSJ piece â€” but now they’re together. We’re stoked for Drummond, and we’re not the only ones.

