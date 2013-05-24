Jerry Stackhouse Opens Up About His Incredible NBA Fight Stories

05.24.13 5 years ago

If you’re new around these parts, you might not know this: Dime Magazine is filled with Jerry Stackhouse fans. Why? He used to knock people out, and had a reputation not only as a great scorer (and as a once future next-Jordan) but as someone who was never scared to put his hands on you. We once detailed the five best times Stack beatdown another player, and in this video he takes a trip down memory lane.

Stackhouse says his most memorable fight was the one he had with Kirk Snyder in Utah. Basically, Stack and Snyder got into it during the game, and so afterward, Stackhouse changed into some workout clothes, hunted down Snyder and dropped him. The only fight he regrets? The one that went down on a team plane with Christian Laettner.

Who was the toughest dude in the NBA during Stack’s era?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagJERRY STACKHOUSESmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP