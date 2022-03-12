It’s conference tournament season and the NCAA Tournament starts next week, which can only mean one thing: Jim Nantz is back calling big time college basketball games. Well, it can mean a lot of things, but for the next few weeks, Nantz is hanging out in the booth for CBS alongside Grant Hill and Bill Raftery.

On Saturday, that meant Nantz was on the call for the Big Ten Tournament semifinal games. The first, Iowa’s win over Indiana, gave us an incredible moment when Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon won the game with a deep three that he banked in right before time expired. The second, Michigan State vs. Purdue, gave us an equally incredible moment when Nantz had to do an ad read for the upcoming Halo series on Paramount+. Nantz has apparently never heard the Halo music before — if I had to guess why, it is because he has had other things to do for the last two-ish decades — and got really freaked out by it while he was reading the ad.

Jim Nantz got a little freaked out by the Halo theme pic.twitter.com/4rCujM6EML — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 12, 2022

“Can the world’s most advanced super soldier save earth from The Covenant?” Nantz asked. “Find out in the new original series, Halo.”

Nantz then got out of his ad read voice and started editorializing a bit, telling the audience, “ya gotta see it, just listen to this music!”

For a moment, Nantz attempted to do the ad read again, but that damn music just had him in a bind.

“Streaming March 24, woah!” Nantz said. “Exclusively on Paramount+. Gonna have some nightmares tonight after that.”

Grant Hill laughed at this, presumably because Jim Nantz being concerned but also captivated by the Halo music is very funny.