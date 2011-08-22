Jimmer Fredette To Host Two NBA Rookie All-Star Games In Utah

08.22.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Despite the NBA lockout, this summer has been awesome in terms of basketball. But one thing it’s been severely lacking is Jimmer Fredette. Thankfully that’s about to change. So after you pre-order his documentary, make sure you buy some tickets to “Jimmer’s All-Stars” to watch one of the country’s most prolific scorers get buckets. To be honest, I just might have to fly out.

According to Jeff Call of the Deseret News, “Jimmer’s All-Stars” consists of two exhibition games â€” one at the Maverik Center in SLC on Sept. 21 and the other at BYU’s Marriott Center in Provo on Sept. 22.

“I’m really looking forward to making my debut as a professional in front of the fans who have so passionately supported me during my time at BYU,” says Fredette. “This will be a fun opportunity to bring some other NBA draftees to Utah for the chance to play competitive basketball. I hope the community gets as excited for these games as I am.”

Some of those other NBA draftees are believed to be Kemba Walker, Kawhi Leonard and fellow Kings rookies Tyler Honeycutt and Isaiah Thomas. Coaching the teams will be BYU’s Dave Rose and San Diego State’s Steve Fisher. Full rosters for both teams will be announced in September.

Who would you like to see play?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDave RoseDimeMagISAIAH THOMASJIMMER FREDETTEKAWHI LEONARDKemba WalkerSACRAMENTO KINGSSteve FisherTyler Honeycutt

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP