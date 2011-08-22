Jimmer Fredette To Host Two NBA Rookie All-Star Games In Utah

Despite the NBA lockout, this summer has been awesome in terms of basketball. But one thing it’s been severely lacking is Jimmer Fredette. Thankfully that’s about to change. So after you pre-order his documentary, make sure you buy some tickets to “Jimmer’s All-Stars” to watch one of the country’s most prolific scorers get buckets. To be honest, I just might have to fly out.

According to Jeff Call of the Deseret News, “Jimmer’s All-Stars” consists of two exhibition games â€” one at the Maverik Center in SLC on Sept. 21 and the other at BYU’s Marriott Center in Provo on Sept. 22.

“I’m really looking forward to making my debut as a professional in front of the fans who have so passionately supported me during my time at BYU,” says Fredette. “This will be a fun opportunity to bring some other NBA draftees to Utah for the chance to play competitive basketball. I hope the community gets as excited for these games as I am.”

Some of those other NBA draftees are believed to be Kemba Walker, Kawhi Leonard and fellow Kings rookies Tyler Honeycutt and Isaiah Thomas. Coaching the teams will be BYU’s Dave Rose and San Diego State’s Steve Fisher. Full rosters for both teams will be announced in September.

