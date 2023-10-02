Jimmy Butler Pulled Up To Media Day With Emo Hair This Year

A year ago, Jimmy Butler came to the realization that he could get a year’s worth of laughs if he showed up to media day with a wild new hairstyle, because the photos taken on media day are what TV networks and other outlets will use for his headshot all season long.

Last year, that meant getting extensions and the result was, indeed, a very funny headshot for the entire season. This year, Butler is back at it but the vibes are a bit different in Miami. They missed out on a Damian Lillard trade, as the Blazers chose to deal him to the Bucks instead and now the Heat enter this season with a roster that, on paper, looks worse than it did a year ago after the departures of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent without a high-end replacement. Butler wants the league to investigate the Bucks for tampering and missing out on Dame appears to have influenced this year’s media day hair choice, as Jimmy pulled up rocking an emo look after getting his hair straightened.

Nobody does Media Day like Jimmy Butler does Media Day pic.twitter.com/mjCCblN2rz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

He even got the little eyebrow piercing and everything and looks ready to go to a My Chemical Romance show. I do appreciate Jimmy’s commitment to the bit, and adding a bit of levity to today’s media day in Miami is probably a good thing given there will be so much discussion of what could’ve been with Dame and what they have to do now going forward.