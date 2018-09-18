Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves will start training camp next week, but before they can get the whole team together for the first time this offseason, they have some issues to take care of first.

Namely, Tom Thibodeau and company have to address the concerns of star Jimmy Butler as he enters the final season of his deal with Minnesota. A meeting between Thibs and Butler was initially reported for Monday in Minneapolis, but Butler took to Twitter to explain that report was incorrect, because the meeting was on Tuesday.