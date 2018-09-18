Jimmy Butler And Tom Thibodeau Will Meet Tuesday In Los Angeles, Not Minnesota

#Jimmy Butler
09.18.18 44 mins ago

Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves will start training camp next week, but before they can get the whole team together for the first time this offseason, they have some issues to take care of first.

Namely, Tom Thibodeau and company have to address the concerns of star Jimmy Butler as he enters the final season of his deal with Minnesota. A meeting between Thibs and Butler was initially reported for Monday in Minneapolis, but Butler took to Twitter to explain that report was incorrect, because the meeting was on Tuesday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler
TAGSJIMMY BUTLERMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP