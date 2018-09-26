Getty Image

A new twist occurred in the Jimmy Butler trade saga on Wednesday morning, when it was reported that the All-Star and his agent told the Minnesota Timberwolves that he would like to get traded to Miami. This, obviously, led to basketball fans wondering exactly what Pat Riley would need to do to pull this trade off and get a star to come down to South Beach.

Is there a way for the Heat to pull this off without having to get anyone else involved, or could this be a trade where a whole bunch of teams and a whole bunch of players move? We decided to consult the all-knowing Trade Machine to try and figure things out. The one rule is that every deal has to involve Butler ending up in Miami, but beyond that, we’re free to tinker with these trades however we want.

First up, we wanted to look at a handful of trades that involve the Heat and Wolves handling their business without anyone else involved.