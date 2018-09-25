Getty Image

Jimmy Butler trade talks are ongoing in Minnesota, despite Tom Thibodeau’s best efforts to keep the star guard in town. Thibodeau met with Butler on Monday night in his latest attempt to smooth things over and convince Butler to rejoin the team during training camp, but that request was met with Butler again declining.

We’ve heard rumors involving more than a third of the league when it comes to Butler. Some, like the Miami Heat, have had stronger reported interest than others, while a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers may have interest but difficulty making a palatable trade package — not to mention J.R. Smith being adamant about not going to “no damn Minnesota.”

For teams like the Cavs that may need help sweetening the pot for Minnesota by taking on a bad contract, the Sacramento Kings are here to offer a helping hand. The Kings have $11 million in cap space right now and plenty of expiring contracts that could allow them to take on a significant chunk of change, if they are compensated for their services.