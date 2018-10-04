Getty Image

The latest NBA soap opera that seemingly takes a new twist and turn every day is the Jimmy Butler trade saga in Minnesota. Tom Thibodeau has been reluctant to deal the star since the trade request and has tried to convince him to join the Timberwolves for camp.

Owner Glen Taylor has apparently instructed GM Scott Layden to press forward on a deal, but Thibodeau remains involved, and there are reports some teams believe he’s purposefully tanking trade talks by demanding too much in return for Butler. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Miami Heat are the latest team to grow frustrated with the Wolves’ demands, causing a “breakdown” in talks.

That’s not to say talks are over and the Heat are out of it, but the “significant progress” made has taken a major step back. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski corroborated that report, noting the Heat remain the Wolves’ main discussion partner, but a deal is not expected tonight despite Miami hoping that could be the case. As for Butler, he continues to wait to find out where he’ll play at the start of the season, but according to Woj, even if a deal isn’t done by the start of the season, he plans to play when the regular season begins.