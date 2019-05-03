Getty Image

Jimmy Butler made his impact felt during the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 3 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. Butler was great on both ends of the floor in the 116-95 victory, putting up 22 points, nine assists, nine rebounds, and three steals as Philly went up 2-1 in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series.

While all of this was going on, Butler rocked a vibrant pink pair of Air Jordan 32 Lows on his feet. It wasn’t because Butler wanted to wear a pair of flashy kicks, but instead, the All-Star wing wanted to offer up his support to the mother of a former teammate.

Butler was especially tight with Tyus Jones during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, going as far as to charter a private flight so Jones could go watch his brother, Tre, take the floor for the first time as a member of the Duke Blue Devils during this past college basketball season. Jones’ mother, Debbie, is battling breast cancer, and Butler wanted to show some love as she’s in the midst of this fight.