Jimmy Butler has been the lead story in NBA news for three weeks after making his trade request to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but on Wednesday he escalated the situation by showing up to practice and making quite the scene.

Butler apparently challenged Tom Thibodeau, GM Scott Layden, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Andrew Wiggins at practice, where he apparently took the third-stringers and beat the starters in a scrimmage. At one point, he reportedly yelled over to Layden, “you f*cking need me,” while beating up on the starters.

The reaction on Twitter was what one would expect, one of shock and giddiness at the salacious details coming out of Minnesota. Later in the afternoon, Butler sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols for his first interview since his trade request, and explained, among other things, why practice went as it did, admitting “a lot” of the reports about his actions were true and explaining he was just being passionate and “brutally honest.”