J.J. Redick has apologized for a video appearance he made wishing Chinese NBA fans a happy Chinese New Year where he appeared to use a racial slur. A bizarre story that took shape over the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles was a video that appeared online from the Chinese company Tencent.
The video was quickly taken down and reuploaded without his comments in it, but by then the footage had been copied and shown in other videos expressing outrage about the line.
“I just want to wish all of the NBA chink fans in China, a very happy Chinese New Year,” Redick appears to say.
Redick posted an explanation to Twitter on Sunday morning as the video spread online.
I believe it was an innocent mistake but his handling of it is terrible
An innocent mistake? Seriously? He just “accidentally” called Chinese people “Chinks”? How do you “accidentally” use a racial slur?
This is like when Jonah Hill tried to claim “faggot” wasn’t in his vocabulary. If its not “in your vocabulary” how do you “accidentally” use it?
I mean, I know when I get upset “epicurial” just, ya know? slips out.
If it was deliberate, it would be incredibly brazen and I haven’t heard anything about this player that makes me think that’s his MO
This isn’t John Rocker that we are talking about
Also I won’t bother answering your other questions because you are too lazy to read the article
He works for the woke outlet the Ringer. Weird that a duke player would be racist……