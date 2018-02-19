J.J. Redick Apologized For Accidentally Using A Racial Slur In A Chinese New Year Video

02.19.18 3 weeks ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

J.J. Redick has apologized for a video appearance he made wishing Chinese NBA fans a happy Chinese New Year where he appeared to use a racial slur. A bizarre story that took shape over the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles was a video that appeared online from the Chinese company Tencent.

The video was quickly taken down and reuploaded without his comments in it, but by then the footage had been copied and shown in other videos expressing outrage about the line.

“I just want to wish all of the NBA chink fans in China, a very happy Chinese New Year,” Redick appears to say.

Redick posted an explanation to Twitter on Sunday morning as the video spread online.

