JJ Watt Ended ‘SNL’ With A Fitting Tribute To Kobe Bryant

JJ Watt’s Saturday Night Live was all about football, but the final moments of the show were dedicated to Kobe Bryant. The Houston Texans defensive end had Super Bowl eve hosting duties on NBC’s sketch comedy show, bringing plenty of football jokes and sketches to the table.

There was his monologue, in which he hoped the Super Bowl would end in a tie. He also recorded some hilarious Madden 21 audio that went off the rails in a hurry, and ruined Rudy forever. But once all that was over, Watt donned a Kobe Bryant jersey and gave a quiet tribute to the Laker legend that tragically died along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others last week.

Watt didn’t mention Kobe by name, but the jersey was clearly a Bryant, one of the most recognizable jersey and number combinations in NBA history. And he also did something countless people who grew up watching Kobe have done over the years: crumpled up a piece of paper and launched a fadeaway jumper while saying ‘KOBE!’

JJ Watt ends SNL honoring Kobe. Gotta love it. pic.twitter.com/f7oT17ClPp — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) February 2, 2020

Watt had actually tweeted about this exact same thing when Bryant retired, so it’s something that was clearly on his mind and an immediate reminder of Bryant.

Forever immortalized through the yelling of his name every time someone shoots a crumpled paper ball towards a garbage can.

Truly Legendary. #Kobe — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 18, 2017

It was a subtle note but a nice one considering the show treaded lightly on the tragic news, choosing instead to lampoon impeachment and also Watt himself.