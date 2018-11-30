Joakim Noah Has Reportedly Agreed To A Deal With The Grizzlies

11.30.18 56 mins ago

Getty Image

Joakim Noah’s NBA career has hit quite the roadblock over the last few years. Since signing a four-year, $72 million deal with the New York Knicks in the now-infamous summer of 2016, Noah has struggled to get onto the floor because of a combination of injuries, the inability to find his groove on the floor, and off-court drama centering around himself and former Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek.

While Hornacek is no longer in New York, it had become obvious that Noah was not in the team’s long-term plans. After extensive negotiations, the veteran center was waived, and it was reported in the aftermath that the Memphis Grizzlies were interested in bringing him on board as a veteran presence in their frontcourt.

It turns out those rumblings were true, and on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Noah will join the Grizzlies on a one-year deal.

