Getty Image

Joe Johnson was named MVP of the BIG3 this season after leading his team Triplets to the top seed with a 7-1 record and advancing to the league title game this Sunday. He has had numerous highlights throughout the season, and appears to be parlaying his BIG3 success into another chance at the NBA.

Marc Spears of ESPN reported that Johnson is already scheduled to work out for the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday, and is expected to audition for four other NBA teams, presumably after playing in the BIG3 championship game.