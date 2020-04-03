Getty Image
DimeMag

Joel Embiid And The Sixers’ Owners Made A Fund To Get Philly Healthcare Workers COVID-19 Antibody Tests

by:

While the United States moves towards testing as many potential carriers as possible of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the next frontier will be back-testing for healthy antibodies in the blood of those who have recovered from the infection, as it is theorized that those antibodies could potentially be used as a treatment. To that end, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is partnering with 76ers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer to establish a funding campaign to test the blood antibodies of frontline health workers in Philadelphia.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN had the report on Friday afternoon, which Embiid retweeted.

According to the city of Philadelphia, as of Friday at 9 a.m., the Sixers’ hometown had 2,430 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 26 deaths. Previously, Embiid donated $500,000 to help support folks in healthcare and pay workers at Wells Fargo Arena, where the Sixers play their home games.

This time around, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Embiid, Harris and Blitzer will put a combined $1.3 million into the fund to start. That should, hopefully, translate to a significant number of the tests that quickly analyze folks’ blood to determine whether they may have previously been infected by the coronavirus and have since healed.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×