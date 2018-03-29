Getty Image

The Process had worked wonders for the Philadelphia 76ers, lifting the team to its first playoff appearance since 2012. But now the biggest star brought in during Philly’s lean years will miss some time as he recovers from a head injury.

Joel Embiid will apparently miss at least the next two games after taking a blow to the head from the shoulder of fellow Sixer Markelle Fultz, himself recently returned from a long injury absence.

Embiid left Wednesday night’s game with what was officially deemed a facial contusion, though apparently he suffered concussion-like symptoms afterward and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Late Wednesday night, Embiid posted an Instagram video of hospital equipment with a caption that only read “not good.”