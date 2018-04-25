Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers are moving on to the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs after a five-game series victory over the Miami Heat. While there were many tense and entertaining moments throughout the series (including the return of Meek Mill to Philadelphia), the Sixers clearly emerged as the better team. This manifested in a 13-point Game 5 victory that featured big nights from J.J. Redick, Ben Simmons and, of course, Joel Embiid.

To celebrate the wild night in the City of Brotherly Love, Embiid met up with comedian Kevin Hart following the game. Their celebration included the 7-footer picking up the entertainer like he was a child.