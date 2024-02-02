joel embiid
Getty Image
DimeMag

Joel Embiid Has A Meniscus Injury In His Left Knee

Joel Embiid never looked fully healthy during a loss to the Warriors on Tuesday night, coming off of back-to-back missed games with knee soreness, and things got considerably worse when the star had to leave the game in serious pain after Jonathan Kuminga landed on his outstretched knee going for a loose ball.

The way Embiid’s knee bent back looked bad in the moment and the reigning MVP was in considerable pain on the floor, but was able to limp off to the locker room. After testing the last two days, the Sixers and Embiid have been working with doctors to determine the next steps, and on Thursday night the team announced he had suffered a left lateral meniscus injury and would be out through the weekend, at least, while working out a treatment plan.

There was a bit of confusion about what exactly Embiid was dealing with, as Shams Charania had initially posted that Embiid suffered a torn meniscus, but the team’s statement said nothing about a tear and the timetable given certainly doesn’t line up with a full tear. It’s possible there’s a partial tear that may not require surgery, but at this point we do not know the entire diagnosis nor do we know a full timetable for his return. All we know is the Sixers will have to navigate at least a few more games without their star center before we get a complete picture after this weekend.

