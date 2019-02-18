Joel Embiid’s All-Star Game Shoes Were Designed By Philadelphia Schoolchildren

The NBA All-Star Game always brings fun ways for athletes to interact with communities in the host city. Both Team LeBron and Team Giannis donated time and money in the Charlotte area, but Joel Embiid worked with some kids from Philadelphia on the kicks he wore in Sunday night’s 68th annual event.

Embiid worked with Under Armour and the Philadelphia Boys and Girls Club to design a custom PE of Under Armour Anatomix Spawns with the help of some Philadelphia schoolchildren. Embiid worked with Kreative Custom Kicks and a handful of children from the local Boys and Girls Club to come up with a design that paid tribute to the city he calls home.

