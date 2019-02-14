Joel Embiid Almost Crushed Regina King Chasing Down A Loose Ball Against The Knicks

02.14.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid is a gigantic human being, listed at 7’0, 250 pounds. While we get somewhat accustomed to seeing giants in the NBA, for those sitting courtside, there’s always a bit of danger that they may find their regular sized self involved in physical contact with an NBA sized player.

There’s no greater status symbol in sports fandom than courtside seats to an NBA game, with feet on the hardwood, so close to the action you could, should you choose, reach out and touch a player. However, sometimes sitting courtside is a hazard and one must always have their head on a swivel if a loose ball comes their way.

Golden Globe winning actress Regina King learned that in a terrifying way on Wednesday night as the Sixers visited the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. King found herself in the way of a charging Embiid, chasing a loose ball, and was lucky to avoid getting trucked thanks to the athletic ability of Embiid — although some dud in the second row at the scorer’s table was not as lucky.

