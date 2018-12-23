Getty Image

During the darkest days of the Sam Hinkie era, Trust The Process became a rallying cry for those Sixers fans that were still watching the team every night, trying to figure out what few players in what felt like a never ending rotation of non-NBA talent would be foundational pieces.

Joel Embiid became the player to start lifting the Sixers out of that pit of despair, with spectacular play and a full-on embrace of Sixers fans who latched on to him as the franchise’s savior. He dubbed himself The Process, happily taking the weight of those expectations that he would be the player to bring them back and, while Hinkie was ousted before seeing the fruits of his labor, Embiid and Ben Simmons led them to the playoffs a year ago.

The Sixers themselves begrudgingly embraced the Trust The Process mantra, recognizing it was an unstoppable freight train, and recently Embiid has taken to rocking the phrase on his Under Armour shoes.