The Philadelphia 76ers lost a heartbreaker on Monday night in New York. Despite a late 5-point lead, Philly was unable to hold onto its lead due to an 8-0 run by the Knicks over the game’s 27 seconds. As a result, New York picked up a 104-101 win that put the Knicks ahead in the first round series, 2-0.

The real backbreaker for the Sixers game when Tyrese Maxey turned the ball over after a Josh Hart three, and the ensuing possession saw Donte DiVincenzo knock down a triple to put New York ahead. There was a whole lot of contact on the play — first on the inbounds pass that Maxey could not reel in, then as Maxey got trapped — but none of it got called.

DIVINCENZO AND BRUNSON DRILL BACK-TO-BACK 3'S AND THE KNICKS TAKE THE LEAD! 🔥 13.1 REMAINING IN GAME 2 ON TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/x0PwLjhsbw — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2024

After the game, Joel Embiid got asked about the sequence and did not hold back, saying that it was “f*cking unacceptable” that the referees did not call a foul anywhere on the possession despite believing there were multiple times when Maxey got fouled. Embiid also criticized the referees for not granting Sixers coach Nick Nurse a timeout on the possession.

Joel Embiid on the inbounds pass turnover, and what he thought was multiple fouls on Tyrese Maxey: “Fucking unacceptable” pic.twitter.com/7BQxqkNzUF — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) April 23, 2024

Despite this, Embiid is still optimistic about his team’s outlook in the series.

Embiid: “We should be 2-0. We’re good. We’re going to win this series.” pic.twitter.com/yM6L909cC8 — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) April 23, 2024

If there’s a silver lining for Embiid and the Sixers, it’s that they will have a little time to process this loss before playing in front of their fans, as Game 3 between the two teams will take place on Thursday night in Philadelphia.