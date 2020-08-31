Legendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson Jr. Has Died At 78

The basketball world lost another luminary figure on Monday, as the Thompson family announced legendary former Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. had died at 78.

A statement released on behalf of the Thompson Family pic.twitter.com/UKfVd4LPRP — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) August 31, 2020

Thompson coached at Georgetown from 1972 to 1999, compiling a 596-239 record over 27 seasons and building them into a national power. Thompson led the Hoyas to 20 NCAA Tournament appearances, only missing out on March seven times, including three trips to the Final Four (1982, 1984, and 1985), and the 1984 national championship. He coached future Hall of Famers like Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, and Allen Iverson, the latter of whom posted a touching tribute to their former coach on Twitter, thanking him for saving his life and wishing for one more phone call to talk about life.

Thanks For Saving My Life Coach. I’m going to miss you, but I’m sure that you are looking down on us with a big smile. I would give anything just for one more phone call from you only to hear you say, “Hey MF”, then we would talk about everything except basketball……. pic.twitter.com/03yj4gZv5q — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) August 31, 2020

”He gave me a chance, saved my life.” @alleniverson shares his relationship with legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/uKfFduUY3P — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 31, 2020

Michael Jordan, who faced off with Thompson’s Hoyas in the 1982 title game, also offered a remembrance of Big Coach.

Statement from Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/PL8ASREKFD — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) August 31, 2020

It’s the latest tremendous loss for the basketball world, after the recent deaths of legendary Arizona coach Lute Olson and former UConn and NBA star Clifford Robinson late last week. Thompson was a massive figure in the sport not just for his successes on the court, but for his leadership and guidance off of it to countless players. Tributes from around the basketball world poured in on Monday morning to remember Thompson and his efforts, both as a coach and a Black man who fought for much more than just himself.

This year just keep getting worse!!

RIP COACH JOHN THOMPSON. I was honored to have the opportunity to pick your brain and learn from you while in DC. You had the look of intimidation and focus but had the mindset of a wise man. You’re a legend and will truly be missed!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 31, 2020

Man Rest In Power John Thompson Jr aka “Big John” !!! — Greg Monroe (@M10OSE) August 31, 2020

Whenever he was getting in our asses about something it’s because he saw the bigger picture and was trying to make sure we were ready whenever that picture was developed… it’ll never be another like him… 1of1… I’m grateful I got to experince it… — Henry Sims (@H_Sims14) August 31, 2020

Today was tough… rest easy Big Coach! You believed in me when few did! When i tried to transfer you convinced me to stay. Thru some of my darkest days at Gtown you would pull me to the side and tell me it’s going to be ok… then you would tell me to stop being a bitch 😂🤣 — Henry Sims (@H_Sims14) August 31, 2020

It was ritual for Big Coach to make us sit Indian style infront of him while he told stories… nobody complained or fought it… then he’s tell us to get the fuck outta his face haha — Henry Sims (@H_Sims14) August 31, 2020

RIP John Thompson, a true giant in the game. pic.twitter.com/rIeFoTuHN1 — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) August 31, 2020

Its a sad day today 😢 — DaJuan Summers (@DSummersTime) August 31, 2020