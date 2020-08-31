Getty Image
Legendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson Jr. Has Died At 78

The basketball world lost another luminary figure on Monday, as the Thompson family announced legendary former Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. had died at 78.

Thompson coached at Georgetown from 1972 to 1999, compiling a 596-239 record over 27 seasons and building them into a national power. Thompson led the Hoyas to 20 NCAA Tournament appearances, only missing out on March seven times, including three trips to the Final Four (1982, 1984, and 1985), and the 1984 national championship. He coached future Hall of Famers like Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, and Allen Iverson, the latter of whom posted a touching tribute to their former coach on Twitter, thanking him for saving his life and wishing for one more phone call to talk about life.

Michael Jordan, who faced off with Thompson’s Hoyas in the 1982 title game, also offered a remembrance of Big Coach.

It’s the latest tremendous loss for the basketball world, after the recent deaths of legendary Arizona coach Lute Olson and former UConn and NBA star Clifford Robinson late last week. Thompson was a massive figure in the sport not just for his successes on the court, but for his leadership and guidance off of it to countless players. Tributes from around the basketball world poured in on Monday morning to remember Thompson and his efforts, both as a coach and a Black man who fought for much more than just himself.

