John Wall Won’t Get A Signature Adidas Shoe, But He’ll Get A Chance To Work With Kanye

#Adidas
02.07.18 1 month ago

Getty Image

Like most NBA superstars, a major shoe deal is a big part of their legacy. John Wall landed his first one with Reebok as a rookie, but later jumped ship to adidas. He would subsequently end his relationship with that company as well amid reports he was unhappy with the size of his contract.

Wall has since signed back on with adidas, and there’s quite a bit to parse out in terms of the nuances of his deal. For starters, Wall won’t have a signature sneaker with the brand, which probably sounds surprising given that most people would consider that the primary purpose of any sneaker endorsement.

However, there are all sorts of other perks and incentives built in to the contract, including some very cool opportunities to collaborate with some of hip hop’s heavyweights.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adidas
TAGSadidasJOHN WALLWASHINGTON WIZARDS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP