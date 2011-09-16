John Wall Is Killing Everyone In The “Lockout League”

If we didn’t know any better, off this summer alone, our top five NBA players might read something like this: Kevin Durant…Brandon Jennings…LeBron James…freakin’ Josh Selby…and John Wall. Washington’s finest has been destroying everyone from the blacktop to the gym. As “The Lockout League” has finally taken shape, he’s not doing anything to force us to back off some of the prodigious claims we’ve made about him. He’s going to be a beast, and some of us even think he could eventually be the best point guard in the world. These are still pickup games, and guys like J.J. Hickson (34 points and 14 rebounds) are doing work. But with 10 NBA players on the floor, they might be amongst the greatest pickup games of all-time. Wall has been the best player there so far, and in one game dropped 42, nine dimes and eight boards. We don’t expect this to be some summer fling. He’s going to be noticeably better next year. One guy we were interested in seeing do well was Avery Bradley and he did, dropping 20 points. The C’s better give him minutes this year. DeMar DeRozan also dropped 35 … But Wall’s rep falls on the shoulders of his teammates. It’s always about winning, and that’s even more important when you’re talking PGs. Who’s going to show love to the floor general for a lottery team? It doesn’t happen. So we love what Andray Blatche tried to do, but we can’t help but make fun. All you need to know about the Wizards, you can get from this story. Blatche recently read a book on leadership that inspired him to call up the troops and get everyone together for team workouts. Of course about half the team committed to it, but in the end it was only Blatche, Hamady Ndiaye and first-round pick Chris Singleton who came through. This story reminds us so much of those old middle school birthday parties when you always had to wonder if people would show up or if you’re bitter classmate rivals would purposely kill your party by setting up something cooler and better at the same time. Some of the guys had excuses, but still the Grizzlies just pulled the same thing and Mike Conley was telling us just about everyone was down in Memphis working out … Keep reading to hear about Mario Chalmers’ beef with Jay Wright and more NBA 2K12 news …
Looks like John Wall has earned Round 2 considerations in fantasy basketball perspectives bordering on Round 1 talent. Healthy, explosive athlete with the green light, um I’m taking him.
I don’t wish ill on John Wall, but damn man, let the dude play. He has shown he can play 70 games, average 16,8,4, shoot 40% from the floor, 30% from 3, with a couple of steals and 4 to’s on a sorry ass team that won’t work out together. Why isn’t he trying to get the team together? Oh yeah, he’s at a party somewhere. I feel bad for him being stuck on a crap team, not Blake Griffin/Eric Gordon bad, but bad. But at a certain point you have to decide as a player if you want to tear up the summer circuit, or kill it in the NBA. Gotta see more. He’s a top 10 PG in the league right now, but he isn’t ahead of Rose, Rondo, CP, Parker, Deron, Nash, Westbrook IMO.
I feel like I just hated on John Wall. I don’t, I think I hate the coverage of him being way overblown. And I hate his dance. Maybe if he did the Spongebob I would like him better.
its nothing on wall, but i’m missing days when pg used to make plays for other. nowdays, when you check teams statistics, leaders in ppg are usually pointguards. we need more points like kidd, nash, etc.
It’s official, the quarterfinals of the Eurobasket didn’t happen… at least for Dime, don’t you at least have streaming sites over there in NY ?
After 3 quarters of suffering, France managed to beat Greece (with Noah scoring FTs to ice the game…), and I would advice anyone who wants to see competitive basketball to take a look at Spain – Serbia and Russia – France today (2PM ET)…
@ Dime – y’all lovin u some Jhn Wall right now. Is he on the Olympic squad next summer and does he take Rose or Westbrook’s spots?..cuz CP3 and DWill are locks if healthy.
I can’t stand the Heat and i like Nova a lil bit…but that Chalmers droppin bombs on Jay Wright is the best story I heard in a minute lol. Wright mighta won Kansas that chip…
Chalmers sounds like a bitch in that article. Anyone who thinks it’s cool to berate a grown man he has no ill-will towards you is an punk and a coward for thinking so.
Jay Wright may have been an idiot for cutting Chalmers and Collins based on talent, but they kinda proved his point if thats how they behaved during a game.
It’s one thing to talk a little trash (i’m all for that), but telling a grown man to shut up when he isn’t even talking to you? And you’re just a kid? That’s crossing the line of respect.
If Jay Wright really wanted to, he could have went Bob Huggins and Jon Chaney on’em and gotten one of his “Goons” off the bench and sent him into the game just to drop one of those idiots to the floor. Of course then everyone would hate Wright.
I saw the “highlights” of John Wall’s games in the LOL (Lock Out League). Not impressed. This one was especially disappointing because it was billed as a League that had all NBA players and would be more competitive. I saw ticky tac fouls being called and lame D’Antoni type defense. John Walls jumper was going in during the HIGHlights, but his Mechanics are so flucked up on his set shot that it’ll take him years to become a good shooter. His pull up looked better and more natural for him.
At least we are getting something though as fans
Chicagorilla’s top 10 PGS in the NBA based up until last season.
This list is not based only on stats. Im looking at the effect each PG has on their team based on what i saw.
#1 Chris Paul
#2 Deron Williams
#3 Derrick Rose
#4 Steve Nash
#5 Russell Westbrook
#6 John Wall
#7 Jason Kidd
#8
#9
#10 a mix between Steph Curry, Brandon Jennings, Rajon Rondo, Ray Felton, and Chauncey Billups
The 2 and 3 could be switched on any given night. Same can be said for 8-10.
Spain – Macedonia.
And Chicagorilla, you are really hating on Rondo with that list, he was much better than Kidd or Wall last year.
Yes, the LOL was billed to have a higher talent level. I don’t recall if the attendees are getting paid or not, which probably turned a lot of the bigger names off to the idea. So this league is basically NBA employees with garbage time stats & gameplay.
I’ve seen Wall play numerous times, thanks Comcast & MSE. Until he gets the undivided attention of Blatche and Young, he will continue to put up great numbers but only winning 30-35 games. Once they have an established pecking order, they won’t start the year 0 for 25 on the road. Blatche and Young better recognize next season.
where’s the x button so i can block chicagorilla’s comments??? seriously stfu. there’s a reason why mario chalmers and sherron collins got looks in the nba and why scottie reynolds is the mvp of the no one gives a shit association. plus ur top 10 list has 12 names. who are you? deion sanders?
pipdaddy
I honestly considered not even putting Rondo on the list. Of all those PGs listed, He had the most loaded team so he had the least amount of responsibility. The only thing that stopped me from putting him out of the top ten was his defense and good(not great) passing ability.
I’m a realist, a glass is half empty type of person. So while you or other Rondo supporters look at his assist numbers, FG%, steals, and win total. I like to focus on his terrible jumper, bad 3pt%/FT%, and his loaded team that takes all the pressure off him. The top 5 guys are not really allowed to have a night off (except maybe Westbrook, but as the playoffs proved, OKC needs him to play well to win too).
John Wall’s jumper is almost as bad as Rondos. But Rondo is shooting his while being wide open. Wall is being guarded everywhere he goes on the court. The opposing teams defense is designed to stop him. Therefore the pressure on him is much higher. His every move/decision during a game will directly lead to his teams win or loss.
With Rondo it’s not easy. He has the double edged sword that Kobe had to fight during his early years in LA.
Do I play within the system for the betterment of the team or Do I got out and try to prove im a 20-10 top 5 PG.
Kobe took the latter and decided to put his legacy ahead of winning. it worked out for him in the end because as it turns out, Kobe is actually pretty damn good. If Rondo starts to put self before team, will he have similar success to that of Kobe or will he end up like Stephon Marbury and Allen Iverson.
I personally don’t think he has the skills at this moment to take over, so his limited skills (which IMO are well hidden by Doc Rivers and crew within the offense) force him to stay within the system.
@hadoken
are you seriously defending two 18-22yr old guys, swearing, cursing, and outright disrespecting a man old enough to be their father because he failed to choose them for his team.
It’s not like those guys ended up being lottery picks in the NBA draft (like Barkley did when Bobby Knight cut him from the olympic team).
If you think that shit is cool, then you my dear lady, are a fucking moron. You clearly don’t know shit about basketball or sportsmanship.
@chicagorilla
did they win? i’m charlie sheen. i only care about winning. if you think that shit is cool, they you my dear lady, clearly don’t know shit about getting a life. i look forward to reading ur angry comments that further proves my point. i’m out!
Hmmm, a coach having to choose to give his own player valuable experience that may help his development or give it to a kid who plays for a rival school. Jay Wright knows who signs his checks.
You let your play do the talking. No one regrets passing up a player who brags about being an azzhole. Often times, if the talent level is close then the deciding factor is personality.
@Fnf
You do realize you’re trying to reason with a Doucheologist. He can only communicate in popular ebonics such as winning, swag, bling bling, na’mean and such.
I am not gonna front like i never talked shit on a court before. Hell my fam doesn’t just talk shit on the court, they talk shit while football, baseball, spades, and dominos. Hell we even talk shit during monopoly.
but talking shit is just to get under your opponents skin enough to rattle them. Get them off thier game. If you cross a line here in Chicago, you can catch one.
Too many ball players try to play that tough role when they aren’t really tough. When the Chinese team was talking crazy to John Thompson III last month (which ended in a fight eventually) everyone posted about how wrong that was. When Mike Tyson goes on a rant talking about making a reporter his bitch or eating someones kids, we all acknowledge how wrong that is. When Reggie Miller grabs his nuts and tells Spike Lee to suck his d!&k during a nationally televised playoff game while Spike is sitting next to his wife, everyone knows how wrong that is.
Telling Jay Wright to “sit his ass down” or “shut your mouth” is not clever. Thats like elementry shit. That’s little girl shit, where you respond out of anger and emotion. Now Larry Bird had better quotes when popping shit to a coach. such gems like “You better get someone else in here to guard me” or during a holiday game he yells “Merry f^king Christmas” to the bench, or the time when he was killing Dr. J and kept telling Dr. J how many more points he had than him. Sure it lead to Dr. J punching him in the face several times while Barkley held Bird, but it was clever nonetheless.
@ Chicagorilla – totally agree with you on Mario Chalmers. Showing up a coach doesn’t GAIN you points, it LOSES you points.
I was/am competitive as all hell. And back in the day, whether it was football, basketball, fighting, whatever, I didn’t like winning as much as I liked making someone lose. I don’t know if that makes sense because by definition, if you lose, I win, but it wasn’t the winning that I liked as much as making someone lose. But you just don’t talk shit to a coach like that and brag about it. I would do the “get someone better out here” or the old “the refs aren’t gonna help you tonight” routine, but that’s it. I prefer the lighthearted comedic trash talk, even trash talking myself a little bit, over the really mean stuff. Something like “Thanks for guarding me Beiber. I haven’t done shit all day and I needed a slump buster. It was a nice change of pace to finally get some buckets.” If someone doesn’t take you seriously, you’ve got em by the short and curly stuff.
Hadoken – Being Charlie Sheen is something to brag about. See you on the street in 2 years when you’re trying to stay relevant. You know what, I’m sorry. I take that all back. I don’t want to have to come back here later, having to spend 15 minutes trying to figure out what you are talking about when you are putting me on blast, despite the fact that it will only be 3 lines long. You’re a champ buddy.
Basketball is not a respectful sport–so kill all the back and forth. I would have cursed him out too. If you’ve never cursed anybody out–player, coach, opposing coach, referee, spectator then you probably aren’t a good basketball player. Every considers Jordan to be the GOAT, he’d still be cursing Jay Wright out. Yall heard his HOF speech… Wright didnt pick Chalmers and Collins up so they made it personal. Good for them. They busted his tail and cursed him out. Eat that. Jay Wright should know what it is… that’s business.
After the game if it was still on that level then maybe I’d have a problem but other than that find any motivation you need to bust the opponents’ butts son. As long as you win–when it’s all said and done–the world doesn’t really care.
Sportsmanship and all that sounds good but what’s really the point of lining up to shake someone’s hand after you entire objective for at least 32 min was to do whatever you could to defeat them. “Oh yes good day sir that was an excellent shot you just took even though you missed, let me allow you to try again…” Nah man try to shove that ball down his throat–but after the game pat him on his butt and be his best friend. It’s all dumb really. F the other team and its coach during the game. Curse them all out. That comes with the territory of playing basketball. That is the culture of basketball. It is what it is. Right or wrong. Same with football. My job is to literally take you to the ground with force and not allow you to make any progress with the ball if I can prevent it. How does sportmanship factor into that at all?! Chalmers and Collins are not weak or punks for that–they’re competitive ball players that have obviously dedicated their lives to the sport and felt disrespected by not making that team, so they used that disrespect as fuel to motivate them to make the opposing coach pay during what was probably among the biggest game they had ever played to date–kudos.
@Chicagorilla – PG talk
For Rondo he may not have as much pressure on him to carry an offense but he also doesn’t have a backup. Most others in your top 7 aside from Wall, have a notable backup. Severe dropoffs but good enough to sustain a team.
Also, Rondo does those little things that don’t show up in a box score but impact the game anyway. Like in the middle of year, him guarding Lebron full court all the way to the post still getting backed down and still waving off help, then forcing a turnover. Then after that he stands in the Heat’s huddle during a deadball. How many other point guards would have ignored their coach screaming at them to bull an azzhole move like that?
Rankings for the next season
CP3, Rose, Deron, Steph, Westbrook, Rondo, Nash, Felton, Kidd, Collison.
Kidd only remains in the top 10 just because. Nash might fall out altogether. This might finally be the year the Texans make the playoffs and this might finally be the year Nash’s back gives out. I’m not wishing him to get hurt but at some point it has to catch up to him.
Those who are anticipating the upcoming NBA 2k12, do yourself a favor and bookmark [www.operationsports.com]. They have multiple updates everyday. The little trickles of information is killing me…. look at the latest news….
[www.operationsports.com]
^ So Awesome! I’m creating a chestpass shot. If I can select the type of knee-bend, i’m going to make my guy release his shot as he bends his knees, not on the extension. #ugliestshotever.
@Jay
I been a memeber on OS since like 2003. Its easily one of the best websites. Them dudes there really know basketball and are avid video game players.
Whenever the new college game would come out (basketball or football) these guys all get together and add the real names of every player and coach for every single school. Sounds insane, but thats why i love that website.
And with the create a jumper, I think im gonna go with my old Reggie Miller like shot from highschool.
@FnF
I hear you on the Rondo doing the little things, but so does all the other PGs. Nash does tons of little things, so does JKidd, Steph Curry, Westbrook and CP3. The only reason people blow up Rondo’s ability to do little things is because he can not do the BIG things all the other PGs do. I see a guy like Westbrook checking dudes full court, catching tip dunks or keeping the ball alive after a miss. The standing in the huddle thing i view as a pointless. Because as a player and coach I would come out and tell you the exact play i was running. That doesnt mean you can stop it. But I respect what he’s trying to do, annoy his opponent.
Its clear to me that some of the posters here never played competitive sports growing up.
“whats the point of shaking someones hand after the game?”
Son, if you don’t know by now, ain’t no point in explaining.
Isn’t chalmers one o fthe idiots that was caught smoking weed during rookie orientation? Shoulda went to class, obviously he doesn’t have any. Borderline nba’er he woul dbe a non factor if he was on toronto!! Dude makes 2 decent plays a game as thinks he deserves a swagger.please
DK – Sportsmanship is a reflection of your character. If you can’t shake a dude’s hand after a game, or try to set an example for kids by showing them that, yeah, we beat the crap out of each other, but after the buzzer or whistle or bell, it’s over, well, I can’t really help you.
Chicagorilla – The ones who don’t understand that may have played, but they didn’t get far.
LMAO @ dudes tryin to shit on Chalmers for lettin his opinion be known. Who gives a phuck? If you’ve played ball at any kinda competitive level, you’ve told somebody to
1) Sit the fuck down
2) Shut the fuck up
Y’all think Mike, Reggie, the Glove and Bird were congratulatin their competition?
Youtube Gilbert Arenas and see how he did my Lakers (Phil) (60) and Portland after he felt they slighted him.
Who cares how a player gets his motivation? Ain’t like Chalmers just talked shit n didn’t back it back.
Killed them and still shook hands after so what’s the problem?
I told an opposin coach to sit the fuck down after he basically was screamin at his boy to back up off me cuz “I couldn’t shoot”. After 4 wet js, it got annoying. So I told him to shut the fuck up and quit gettin his boy killed. That was the 10th grade.
I swear some of y’all are so soft, it’s embarrassing lol
“Oh no! Mario Chalmers told Jay Wright to sit down n shut up! Oh no! Sooooo disrespectful”
Really? That’s disrespect? LMAO!
Let’s review:
1. I bust my ass all summer to be the best I can be.
2. I try out to try and represent my country.
3. I kill all competitors and destroy your boy.
4. You cut me and keep some kid I demoralized????
5. Now we get you in the tournament????
That’s called karma, kids.
LMAO! Reynolds goes 4-13(11 pts) with 4 turnovers, no assists and 2 boards.
Chalmers goes 3-7(14pts) with 3 boards, 4 assists n 3 steals….oh yeah, and a 72-57 domination.
Stop hatin lol!
@KDizzle
WTF world are you living in. Chalemers dominated him? lol are you fucking retarded? 14pts is not dominating anyone in any capacity. Jesus Christ Superstar, you are really reaching here bruh.
Chalemers and Collins both had 3 TO’s
Collins had 4pts and 3ast in 20min
So that’s dominatation? I see what you are doing. You are taking your experience where you felt justified to disrepect a coach because he said you couldn’t shoot. Which btw, if i was that coach, my goon on the end of the bench would have put your ass on the floor a minute after you got mouthy with me. And anytime after that.
Chalmers acted like a bitch plain and simple. He never “dominated” anyone, he played an average game! 14pts on 3-7 FG with 4ast? Im still bugging that you act like that shit is domination. lmfao
As for the “get back”. Sure he got J.Wright and Scottie back by his TEAM beating their TEAM in the tourney. I don’t even mind the idea of shit talking to Scottie Reynolds on the floor. That’s part of the game. And as i pointed out, ain’t nothing wrong with a little shit talking to a coach. It’s more so the WAY he did it. He wasn’t trying to get into Jay Wrights head, he was just acting like a whiney bitch who got dumped.
And if you ever….in all of everdome compare Larry Bird to Mario Chalmers, I will hunt you down and kill you myself. Larry Bird talked plenty of shit, so did Jordan, but they didn’t cross the line. And yes they shook hands on most occasions with their opponent (the one time i remember Bird not doing so is when they lost to the Pistons between 88-90).
That shit Reggie pulled with Spike Lee would have gotten his ass whooped in any other setting. If we playing in a AAU game or pick up game and you tell a fan to suck your d!ck….you better believe here in Chicago there is a good chance them niggas will be waiting on you outside. I’ve seen referees catch beatdowns for a lot less.
Shit talking a coach is a punk move. Plain and simple. That’s respect right there, and if you don’t know it, then you’re going to get cut from a LOT of teams, literally and figuratively.
Wow, people thinking Nash is gonna fall off the map next year are insane. Look at what he had to play with being a pass first point guard, and almost carried them into the playoffs with Gortat and Grant Hill being the big 3. Think about this for a while… he only led the league in assists with guys who aren’t Amar’e, The Matrix 5 years ago, or even a Barbosa at his best. He has one of the most insane ways of keeping in shape for an old guy who said he’s playing until he’s 40. Kidd wasn’t a top ten point guard until the playoffs when with his brutal defense came back from like he was 25 but far stronger on Kobe, Durant and Wade or LeBron at times made him top 8.
Rondo is not even in Steve Nash’s realm. The dude can’t hit a 15 foot jumper, a free throw, or a wide open 3. You really think when you’re a point guard with such limited scoring ability that you can be considered elite? Nash will always have insane court vision and make average players look far better than they really are. Just look at how he seriously made Boris Diaw a legitimate low post threat when Amare was hurt and beat the Lakers. Or how he made Quentin Richardson look like he was a near all-star level player. Or how he came back to beat the Spurs with one eye(could still shoot better than Rondo.) He’s a lot like Stockton with less D and wicked screens that hurt much bigger guys but a far better scorer(just doesn’t shoot enough), and he always played at a faster pace than other point guards. Passed ahead, keeps the opponents playing defense which would tire them out usually, and you can’t leave him.
1. Chris Paul – Yeah.
2. Derrick Rose – even if he is a shooting guard first with Wade like skills.
3. Steve Nash over the stat chaser Deron Williams… only drops if he suddenly loses his basketball IQ and ability to shoot better than any other point guard on Earth or pass better with his left hand than everyone but Paul does with their right hand.
4. Deron Williams who should be number 2, but has never gotten 10 rebounds, took more shots than his team needed in Utah and might be a team cancer. Also Sloan, Hayward incidents… imagine Paul, Nash, Magic or Stockton doing this. Now imagine guys who would: Iverson and Marbury.
5. John Wall – He might end up being the 2nd best point guard with his new teammate that can also dunk and the swagger each Wizard has during a lockout. Love it.
6. Russell Westbrook – He’s Stephon Marbury with a better attitude and more explosive when attacking the rim.
7. Rajon Rondo – Only elite point guard who shoots free throws like he’s Chris Dudley.
8. Jason Kidd – He’s a winner and both he and Nash are the smartest point guards.
9. Kyle Lowry – Wild card… he’s insanely underrated and will be an all-star eventually. McHale will love him.
10. Devin Harris – if he’s healthy, he’ll jump up two to four stops.