John Wall Season 2: Zig Encore “Stay Fresh” Edition

These kicks have been out for a few days, but we wanted to post these to get some feedback from our readers because the color pops are strong. Check out the Reebok John Wall Season 2: “Stay Fresh” limited edition exclusives, released after the strong response to the Reebok Zig Encore: “Beyond the Gold” edition.
Only 148 pairs have been released at select Foot Locker locations for $125. The colors and style of the “Stay Fresh” are a tribut to the early 90s sitcoms that made up some John’s favorite TV shows growing up.
Here’s where you can get them:
WILLOWBROOK MALL
1400 WILLOWBROOK BLV SPACE 1250
WAYNE, NJ
CHERRY HILL MALL
2000 ROUTE 38 SUITE 1055
CHERRY HILL, NJ
ROOSEVELT FIELD MALL
630 OLD COUNTRY RD SPACE 1124B
GARDEN CITY, NY 11530
TIMES SQUARE
1530 BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NY 100364
120 WEST 34TH STREET
NEW YORK, NY 10120
KING OF PRUSSIA PLAZ
160 NORTH GULPH ROAD SPACE 1051C
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA 19406
FLORIDA MALL
S 8001 ORANGE BLOSSO SPACE 996
ORLANDO, FL 32809
DADELAND
7265 NORTH KENDALL DR SPACE D
MIAMI, FL 331567
THE GALLERIA
5015 WESTHEIMER ROAD SUITE 1450
HOUSTON, TX 77056
TOWN EAST MALL
1008 TOWN EAST MALL
MESQUITE, TX 75150
TOWN CENTER AT EASTO
170 EASTON TOWN CENT STE A116
COLUMBUS, OH 432196
BEVERLY CENTER
8500 BEVERLY BLVD SPACE 629
LOS ANGELES, CA 90048
Would you wear these?
