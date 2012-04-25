John Wall Season 2: Zig Encore “Stay Fresh” Edition

These kicks have been out for a few days, but we wanted to post these to get some feedback from our readers because the color pops are strong. Check out the Reebok John Wall Season 2: “Stay Fresh” limited edition exclusives, released after the strong response to the Reebok Zig Encore: “Beyond the Gold” edition.

Only 148 pairs have been released at select Foot Locker locations for $125. The colors and style of the “Stay Fresh” are a tribut to the early 90s sitcoms that made up some John’s favorite TV shows growing up.



Here’s where you can get them:

WILLOWBROOK MALL

1400 WILLOWBROOK BLV SPACE 1250

WAYNE, NJ

CHERRY HILL MALL

2000 ROUTE 38 SUITE 1055

CHERRY HILL, NJ

ROOSEVELT FIELD MALL

630 OLD COUNTRY RD SPACE 1124B

GARDEN CITY, NY 11530

TIMES SQUARE

1530 BROADWAY

NEW YORK, NY 100364

120 WEST 34TH STREET

NEW YORK, NY 10120

KING OF PRUSSIA PLAZ

160 NORTH GULPH ROAD SPACE 1051C

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA 19406

FLORIDA MALL

S 8001 ORANGE BLOSSO SPACE 996

ORLANDO, FL 32809

DADELAND

7265 NORTH KENDALL DR SPACE D

MIAMI, FL 331567

THE GALLERIA

5015 WESTHEIMER ROAD SUITE 1450

HOUSTON, TX 77056

TOWN EAST MALL

1008 TOWN EAST MALL

MESQUITE, TX 75150

TOWN CENTER AT EASTO

170 EASTON TOWN CENT STE A116

COLUMBUS, OH 432196

BEVERLY CENTER

8500 BEVERLY BLVD SPACE 629

LOS ANGELES, CA 90048

Would you wear these?

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook