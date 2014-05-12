John Wall’s Patented Behind-The-Back Layup

#Video
05.12.14 4 years ago

If you give away a 19-point deficit at home in the biggest game of your season, you don’t deserve to win. Period. That’s what happened during Game 4 in Washington yesterday where the Wizards disintegrated in the second half and fell into a 3-1 series hole against Indiana, losing 95-92. Despite that, John Wall still had a highlight, breaking out his patented behind-the-back layup.

Just before the halftime buzzer, Wall took off downcourt off a Drew Gooden block, and finished around two Pacers with the dazzling, off-balance layup. Wall, however, finished with only 12 points and five turnovers and now Washington goes back on the road to play for their playoff lives in Game 5.

Are the Wizards done?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSJOHN WALLvideoWASHINGTON WIZARDS

