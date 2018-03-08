Getty Image

Jon Rothstein is a legend in the college basketball world. The college hoops reporter for CBS Sports, WFAN and FanRag Sports is well plugged in and breaks a fair bit of news, particularly when it comes to coaches, but that’s not why he’s a legend.

Rothstein is best known for his commitment to his Twitter brand above all else, always tweeting out the same catchphrases and thoughts about games. One of my favorites is “betting against [insert coach] in March is like [insert movie reference].”

Betting against Mike Brey is like betting against Christian Bale in a Batman movie. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 8, 2018