Jonathan Isaac Sprained His Ankle While The Magic Unveiled Their City Edition Uniforms

The Orlando Magic became the latest team to reveal one of their City Edition uniforms on Thursday evening. The Magic held an event at The NBA Experience at Disney Springs, showing off their new threads that pay homage to the city’s love of the color orange with a collection of players.

It’s an interesting concept, to the point that it’s a little weird that Orlando is going so far away from some of its traditional colors to try something new and unique. Plus orange is just not really a color you see all that often in the league, so these really pop.

Unveiling them at Disney, which has such a strong tie to the city of Orlando, is also pretty cool. What isn’t as cool is what happened while the team showed off the unis with Mickey Mouse and co. According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Jonathan Isaac, one of the Magic’s promising youngsters who has gotten his third year in the league off to a nice start, suffered a sprained ankle that will hold him out of Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Isaac had started all 11 games Orlando has played so far this season, averaging 12.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a team-high 2.8 blocks in 30.6 minutes a night. There’s no word on how long his ankle will keep him sidelined — Orlando hosts Washington on Sunday before embarking on a four-game road trip that starts on Wednesday evening in Toronto.

