Getty Image
DimeMag

Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac Got Carted Off With An Apparent Leg Injury (UPDATE)

TwitterAssociate Editor

UPDATE: In a bit of relatively good news, Orlando announced that Isaac’s initial diagnosis did not include any breaks or tears. According to the team, Isaac suffered a hyperextended left knee, and he’ll undergo an MRI on Thursday.

EARLIER: Jonathan Isaac, who has spent the start of this season making one heck of a case for a first-team All-Defense at the conclusion of the year, went down with an apparent leg injury against the Washington Wizards. The incident occurred during the first quarter of Orlando’s New Year’s Day tilt, and it required a stretcher coming onto the floor to bring Isaac into the locker room.

Isaac poked a ball away from Wizards star Bradley Beal and immediately attacked the rim. While trying to Eurostep his way to the rim, Isaac and Beal’s legs got tangled up, which led to Isaac’d left leg bending awkwardly and him falling to the ground, where he held his knee.

After laying on the ground for a few minutes, a stretcher was brought out and he was whisked away to the back.

Losing Isaac for any extended period of time for the Magic would be an absolutely brutal blow. The team is in a fight for the eight seed in the Eastern Conference — they entered Wednesday 1.5 games up on the Chicago Bulls — and Isaac is the team’s most destructive defender. He’s had his highs and lows on offense, but his length, athleticism, and instincts make him the lynchpin for the team on the defensive end of the floor. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes in about the extent Isaac’s hurt.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×