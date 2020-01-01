UPDATE: In a bit of relatively good news, Orlando announced that Isaac’s initial diagnosis did not include any breaks or tears. According to the team, Isaac suffered a hyperextended left knee, and he’ll undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac suffered a hyperextended left knee during the first quarter tonight at Washington and will not return. Isaac will undergo an MRI tomorrow upon the team’s return to Orlando and will then be re-evaluated. — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 1, 2020

EARLIER: Jonathan Isaac, who has spent the start of this season making one heck of a case for a first-team All-Defense at the conclusion of the year, went down with an apparent leg injury against the Washington Wizards. The incident occurred during the first quarter of Orlando’s New Year’s Day tilt, and it required a stretcher coming onto the floor to bring Isaac into the locker room.

Isaac poked a ball away from Wizards star Bradley Beal and immediately attacked the rim. While trying to Eurostep his way to the rim, Isaac and Beal’s legs got tangled up, which led to Isaac’d left leg bending awkwardly and him falling to the ground, where he held his knee.

Jonathan Isaac was taken off the floor on a stretcher after injuring his left knee. Hope he's alright. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/krRC56tj9H — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 1, 2020

After laying on the ground for a few minutes, a stretcher was brought out and he was whisked away to the back.

.⁦@OrlandoMagic⁩ F Jonathan Isaac was taken off the floor on a stretcher after injuring his left knee. Isaac was down for several minutes and had his hands on his head in obvious pain. pic.twitter.com/wKuUBVC58a — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) January 1, 2020

Losing Isaac for any extended period of time for the Magic would be an absolutely brutal blow. The team is in a fight for the eight seed in the Eastern Conference — they entered Wednesday 1.5 games up on the Chicago Bulls — and Isaac is the team’s most destructive defender. He’s had his highs and lows on offense, but his length, athleticism, and instincts make him the lynchpin for the team on the defensive end of the floor. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes in about the extent Isaac’s hurt.