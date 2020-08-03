The Orlando Magic have been one of the teams that has looked the strongest out of the gate in the NBA restart, having dispatched of the Nets with ease in their opener and were dominating the Kings by 30 in the fourth quarter of their second game.

Orlando is seeking a 7-seed in the East, which would set up a second straight first round series with Toronto, and with Jonathan Isaac making a surprise return to the team, they’ve looked like a team that could at least give a good team a spot of bother in a first round series. Isaac is the Magic’s top defensive player and was looking to get back in rhythm and make an impact for Orlando in the restart after missing all of 2020 with a knee injury suffered on January 1.

Unfortunately, during their blowout of the Kings on Sunday evening, Isaac appeared to re-injure that same left knee that was in a brace on a drive to the basket in the fourth quarter. Isaac split two Kings defenders but when his left foot hit the ground to take off to the basket, his knee buckled to the inside and he collapsed to the floor.

Saying a prayer for @JJudahIsaac. pic.twitter.com/qUhw3QOK58 — FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) August 3, 2020

The Magic training staff would bring a wheelchair out to take the young star big man to the locker room, as he writhed in pain on the floor.

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac wheeled out after suffering a leg injury against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/JegXQti6Ta — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 3, 2020

It is a devastating injury for a player who had just made his return to the floor and hoped to get back into rhythm after getting four extra months of rehab before the restart. We will provide an update on his status when one becomes available on the specific details of this injury, but for now we will hope that it isn’t as severe as it looked.