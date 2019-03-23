Missouri’s Jontay Porter Re-Tore The ACL In His Right Knee

Getty Image

What was expected to be a breakout 2018-19 campaign for Missouri power forward Jontay Porter came to an end before it even started when he tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee during a preseason scrimmage. Porter sat out the entire season working to rehabilitate the injury, but on Saturday afternoon, a report indicated that the Missouri native suffered another major knee injury.

According to Alex Schiffer of the Kansas City Star, Porter re-tore the ACL in his right knee as he was working to get back to 100 percent. The news was confirmed by Missouri’s basketball program. Schiffer reported that the injury occurred while Porter was doing some on-court work.

“Porter was in Denver rehabbing his first ACL injury,” Schiffer wrote. “Sources told The Star the injury didn’t come directly from rehab but happened while he was on the court working out. It’s unknown if Porter was cleared for activity when he was injured.”