Getty Image

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors went on the road defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 118-103, doing so without the services of reserve big man Jordan Bell.

Prior to the game, the team announced Bell was serving a one-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team,” but Steve Kerr nor the team would officially divulge any information about what that meant beyond the vague statement. This often means missing a team meeting or being late to something, but in this case, it was an issue at the team hotel.

According to The Athletic, and confirmed by the San Francisco Chronicle, Bell was suspended for the game after placing an unknown “hotel charge” on the tab of assistant coach Mike Brown. As Connor Letourneau notes, no one’s aware of exactly what he bought, but he put it on Brown’s bill without the permission of the coach.

There has, naturally, been rampant speculation about what he possibly could’ve purchased, with the most likely being some form of rather extravagant room service meal and the funniest being some form of pay-per-view movie. In either case, Brown apparently was alerted of the charge and an internal investigation by the Warriors revealed Bell to be the culprit, and the cost for him was a game check worth nearly $10,000 — likely far more than whatever he tried to get for free at the hotel.