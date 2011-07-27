Jordan Brand Flight Tour: Hong Kong

The Jordan Brand Flight Tour kicked off in Hong Kong where Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul celebrated the game of basketball with Chinese consumers. The fist day of the four-city tour offered both ‘Melo and CP the opportunity to coach the Nike U19 Chinese All-Stars at Southorn Stadium. Both guys participated in drills and even played one-on-one with some lucky players. Later that evening, they were treated to a panoramic view of the city at Hong Kong’s historic Peak.

Day Two provided a great platform for both the athletes to interact with consumers. Thousands of fans greeted them outside the Hong Kong Kicks Lounge where the Chinese-influenced versions of their signature shoes were unveiled. Both guys posed for pictures, signed autographs and answered questions from basketball enthusiasts, sneakerheads and Jordan Brand fans. Immediately following the retail appearance, ‘Melo and CP returned to Southorn Stadium to coach the U10 All-Stars. Next stop on the Flight Tour is Chengdu.

