Jordan Brand Unveils “Stealth-Inspired” Collection

I remembering attending the launch of the Air Jordan XX8 back in early December, where legendary sneaker designergave us the goods on a text message conversation with. Tinker asked MJ what stealth meant to him, and Jordan texted back: “Stealth is like black cat. It’s an automatic aircraft. You can’t fâ€” with an automatic aircraft. It’s like my game. By the time you see it, it’s too fâ€”â€” late.”

That’s the basis behind this new collection from Jordan Brand, hitting stores around All-Star Weekend. The pack includes specialized colorways of the XX8, the Air Jordan 1 and 3, as well as the Melo M9 and CP3.VI. The pack will be sold in two separate offerings on Feb. 14 and 16. The Jordan Melo M9 ($145) and the Jordan CP3.VI ($125) will come first, sporting an upper that lights up under black light through UV ink. For the Melo M9, it’s used on the glowing outsole. The CP3.VI gets the treatment on the Podulon midsole.

The two retro Jordans will follow. When exposed to black light, the Air Jordan 1 Mid’s ($110) outsole, laces and Jumpman logo glow. The Air Jordan 3 ($160) has an electric green outsole and collar.

And on the same day, the Air Jordan XX8 will be releasing in two separate colorways for $250. Stay tuned with Dime for more details as they release.

Click to see 6 more designs in the collection