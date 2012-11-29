Do you have your Christmas list all set? If not, you probably want to put these on there: the Jordan Melo M9 “Christmas” edition. Even though he’s spent the first few weeks of the season in the Jordan Melo M8 Advance, Carmelo Anthony‘s newest signature sneaker is on its way, and there’s a chance we’ll get a look at these on a special day in late December.

With red and green heel tabs, this certainly plays off Santa Claus. But what stands out most about the sneakers is the reflective upper. The elephant print, which is super loud on this shoe, goes from a dull gray to an in-your-face bright reflective once you hit it with light.

H/T Sneakernews

Does the elephant print work here?

